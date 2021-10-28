20,000 Shares in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Bought by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in 51job by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in 51job by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in 51job by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $61.37 on Thursday. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.71 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

