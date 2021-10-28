200,000 Shares in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Purchased by Inherent Group LP

Inherent Group LP acquired a new position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,000. Ranpak makes up 0.5% of Inherent Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Inherent Group LP owned about 0.25% of Ranpak at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ranpak alerts:

PACK traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,793. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%.

In other news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $308,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $926,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,640 shares of company stock worth $2,189,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PACK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ranpak currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Ranpak Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.