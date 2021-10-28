250,000 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,550,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.14% of Doximity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 13.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCS opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.22. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

