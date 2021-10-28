$3.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.05. S&P Global posted earnings per share of $2.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $13.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.14 to $13.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.97 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded up $6.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $469.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,198. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $475.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.