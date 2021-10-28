35,030 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,030 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000. Walmart accounts for 3.0% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

WMT stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.68. 47,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,067,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.99. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,202,416 shares of company stock worth $1,211,662,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

