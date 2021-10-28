353,465 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 353,465 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,760,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.49% of United Rentals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,294,000 after purchasing an additional 431,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,510,000 after purchasing an additional 329,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 537,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,003,000 after purchasing an additional 177,832 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

URI stock opened at $347.55 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.25 and a fifty-two week high of $370.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.90 and a 200-day moving average of $331.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

