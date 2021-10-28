365,000 Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Purchased by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of KE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

BEKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

NYSE BEKE traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,947,515. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

