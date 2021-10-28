396,405 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 396,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,001,000. Amundi owned about 0.15% of The Sherwin-Williams at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $317.38 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $321.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,430,538 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.21.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

