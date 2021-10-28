3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8,779.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 375,766 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of 3M worth $75,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.52. 51,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.46.

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.