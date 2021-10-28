4,290,262 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Bought by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,290,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,533,000. Amundi owned about 1.06% of The Western Union at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in The Western Union by 1,365.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,835 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 123.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,230 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 25.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,930,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,277,000 after purchasing an additional 809,419 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 967.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 805,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 729,829 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 23.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,406,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,253,000 after acquiring an additional 655,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Western Union alerts:

NYSE WU opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. BTIG Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.