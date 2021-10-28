49,300 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Acquired by Inherent Group LP

Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 49,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,000. Peloton Interactive makes up 0.6% of Inherent Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.08. 106,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,178,581. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTON. Cowen dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.24.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $7,355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,095 shares of company stock valued at $40,178,783 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

