4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,751.97

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,751.97 ($35.95) and traded as high as GBX 3,075 ($40.18). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,890 ($37.76), with a volume of 32,432 shares trading hands.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 4imprint Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,840 ($37.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £811.69 million and a P/E ratio of 199.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,991.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,751.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a GBX 10.83 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.38%.

About 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

