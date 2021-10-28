4NEW Price Hits $0.0008 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 48.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, 4NEW has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 4NEW has a market cap of $48,965.63 and $2,998.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00049738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.00208905 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00098667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

