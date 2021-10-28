55,925 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000. Bank of America accounts for 1.4% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 427,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,187,945. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $402.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

