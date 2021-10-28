559,632 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 559,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,944,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $6,640,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $42,729,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $566,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,252,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $176.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.24 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.20 and a 200-day moving average of $165.44.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,751 shares of company stock worth $35,498,255. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

