$83.06 Million in Sales Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report $83.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.90 million to $83.22 million. S&T Bancorp posted sales of $85.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year sales of $338.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.42 million to $339.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $330.41 million, with estimates ranging from $328.70 million to $332.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&T Bancorp.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $35.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.92%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.