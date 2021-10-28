88mph (MPH) One Day Volume Hits $1.70 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for $80.85 or 0.00131242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a market cap of $31.04 million and $1.70 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 88mph has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 88mph alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00050802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00218947 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00099573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 398,082 coins and its circulating supply is 383,908 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.