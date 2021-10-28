89,031 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Purchased by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,469,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,349 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.70. 1,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,617. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

