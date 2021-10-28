8PAY (8PAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $285,711.00

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. 8PAY has a market cap of $508,457.31 and $285,711.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00069213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00069899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00094066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,502.55 or 0.99986529 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.79 or 0.06762693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00020718 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

