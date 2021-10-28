$9.57 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to report sales of $9.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $37.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.60 million to $38.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million.

OPNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Matthew R. Ruth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $1,074,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,057 and have sold 116,224 shares valued at $1,833,041. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPNT stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 0.75. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.