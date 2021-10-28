93,761 Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.10% of New Jersey Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $37.47 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NJR. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

