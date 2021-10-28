960 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 960 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded down $15.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,909.16. The company had a trading volume of 52,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2,554.37. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,508.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,077.44.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.