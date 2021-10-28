A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.860-$2.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.86-2.90 EPS.
A. O. Smith stock traded up $5.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.66. The stock had a trading volume of 53,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,239. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $73.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.
A number of equities analysts have commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.
About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.
Featured Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.