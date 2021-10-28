A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.860-$2.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.86-2.90 EPS.

A. O. Smith stock traded up $5.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.66. The stock had a trading volume of 53,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,239. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $73.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 364,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.