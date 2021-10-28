A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, September 17th. Danske raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of AMKBY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 64,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.44.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.