Aavegotchi (GHST) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $82.72 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00003409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $122.80 million and $82.72 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00049926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00209608 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00099399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 60,722,028 coins and its circulating supply is 58,957,864 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

