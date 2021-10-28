AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on ELUXY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

