AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ELUXY. Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

ELUXY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.02. 7,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,516. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

