AB Electrolux (publ)’s (ELUXY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ELUXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pareto Securities raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.
ELUXY traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $46.02. 7,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average is $53.18. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $60.87.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
