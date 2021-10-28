AB Electrolux (publ)’s (ELUXY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ELUXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pareto Securities raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

ELUXY traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $46.02. 7,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average is $53.18. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

