AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 target price on AB SKF (publ) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.58.

SKFRY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 34,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,843. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. Research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

