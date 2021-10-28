Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Raised by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,576 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.8% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $153,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 93,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,812,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,389 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,283 shares of company stock worth $26,858,512. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

ABT stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average of $119.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

