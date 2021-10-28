AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,803 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $108.40 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average of $113.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

