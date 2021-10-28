Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Down 74.9% in October

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the September 30th total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOD. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

AOD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. 4,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,359. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%.

