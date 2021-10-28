Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Abiomed updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Abiomed stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $343.14. 510,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,322. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.12. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 102.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.

Several research firms have commented on ABMD. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.60.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abiomed stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Abiomed worth $37,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

