ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

About ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

