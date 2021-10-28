Abyss (ABYSS) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 28th. Abyss has a market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $185,744.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Abyss has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can now be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00209532 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00098662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Abyss

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

