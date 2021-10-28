Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.51-2.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.295-2.315 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.590 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Acadia Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.23 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.38. The stock had a trading volume of 715,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $68.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acadia Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 251.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,231 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Acadia Healthcare worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.