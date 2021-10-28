Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Acceleron Pharma worth $16,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.40.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $173.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.33. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.98 and a 52 week high of $189.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

