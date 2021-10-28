AceD Price Tops $0.0012 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 28th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AceD has traded up 53.9% against the dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $292,480.67 and $74,587.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

