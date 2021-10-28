ACI Worldwide (ACIW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $43.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ACI Worldwide stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 244,936 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of ACI Worldwide worth $18,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

