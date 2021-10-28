ACI Worldwide Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,051 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,553% compared to the typical volume of 366 call options.

NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,470. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 49.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 746.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

