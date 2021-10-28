ACI Worldwide Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,051 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,553% compared to the typical volume of 366 call options.
NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,470. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
