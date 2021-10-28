ACoconut Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. ACoconut has a market cap of $697,124.43 and approximately $79,318.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ACoconut has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00041597 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

