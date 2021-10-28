Adams (LON:ADA) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Adams Plc (LON:ADA) were down 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.10 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.10 ($0.11). Approximately 5,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 29,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.81 million and a P/E ratio of 2.19.

Adams Company Profile (LON:ADA)

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

