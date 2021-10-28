AdaptHealth (AHCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect AdaptHealth to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AdaptHealth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -54.15, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -0.04. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdaptHealth stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AHCO. Truist decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.