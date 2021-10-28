adbank (ADB) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last seven days, adbank has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One adbank coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. adbank has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $139,637.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00049926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00209608 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00099399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

adbank Profile

ADB is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,818,285 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

