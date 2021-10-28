Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.68. 2,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 818,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $289.77 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 230.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,712 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at about $468,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

