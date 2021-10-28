Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Nordea Equity Research

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) was downgraded by research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADEVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Adevinta ASA in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adevinta ASA in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF remained flat at $$19.20 during midday trading on Thursday. Adevinta ASA has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $19.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

