Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22. Adobe reported earnings of $2.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $12.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $12.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.41 to $14.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,319 shares of company stock valued at $28,166,246 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $639.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,808. The company has a 50 day moving average of $628.22 and a 200-day moving average of $574.83. The stock has a market cap of $304.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

