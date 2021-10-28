AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,720 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.27% of AdvanSix worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 829.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASIX opened at $44.22 on Thursday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

