Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000661 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $6.30 million and $880.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.44 or 0.00447880 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

