Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:ARBG opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Aequi Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

